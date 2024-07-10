Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,036 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,036 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

