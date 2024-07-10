Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,738 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,342,000 after buying an additional 212,370 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of RYTM opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

