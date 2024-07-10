Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,738 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,342,000 after buying an additional 212,370 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of RYTM opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $52.57.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.