Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DQ. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 952,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 152,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,480,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DQ

About Daqo New Energy

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.