Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 287,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE FDS opened at $411.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.04. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $385.57 and a one year high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

