Cardinal Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Health in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAH. Argus cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.