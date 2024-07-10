Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 33.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 873,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,292,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cars.com by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 86,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $354,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,623. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Cars.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CARS opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

