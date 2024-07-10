Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Carvana stock opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $2,071,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,572,968.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $2,071,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,572,968.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $9,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,430,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,073,946 shares of company stock valued at $231,481,556 in the last ninety days. 17.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

