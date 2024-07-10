CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of CASI stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.05. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $91.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

