CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $5.62.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
