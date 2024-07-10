CECO Environmental Corp. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

CECO stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $978.32 million, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

