Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $184.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $193.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.24.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after acquiring an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,567,000 after acquiring an additional 329,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

