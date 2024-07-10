Celebrus Technologies’ (CLBS) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.23) price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92.
Celebrus Technologies Company Profile
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
