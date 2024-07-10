Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.82.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

