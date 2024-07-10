Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $57.22

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.22, but opened at $54.94. Celsius shares last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 808,755 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Celsius Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

