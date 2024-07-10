Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 4,250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 151.2% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 151.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 525,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,630,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Walmart by 196.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 81,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

WMT opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.