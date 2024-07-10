Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.32. 12,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,866. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

