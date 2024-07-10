Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $2.30 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 411,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,958. The company has a market cap of $281.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.