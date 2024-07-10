Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $653,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $4,775,000.

SKY traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,386. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

