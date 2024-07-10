Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $678,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Teleflex by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after purchasing an additional 190,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Teleflex by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $217.86. 2,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,327. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $262.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.44 and its 200 day moving average is $224.07.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

