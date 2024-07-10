Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New $650,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,224,000 after acquiring an additional 213,740 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 87.4% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 308,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 24.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 685,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,136,000 after purchasing an additional 136,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,456,000 after purchasing an additional 108,099 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix stock traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $761.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $758.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $797.81. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.33.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

