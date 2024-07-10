Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,197,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,633. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

