Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,880,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.8% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after buying an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.01. The company had a trading volume of 218,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. The firm has a market cap of $483.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $560.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $536.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

