Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.89.

Datadog Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $126.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,988. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $1,298,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,129,001.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 705,537 shares of company stock worth $83,831,802. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

