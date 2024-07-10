Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mueller Industries by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,039,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after buying an additional 2,399,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,718,000 after buying an additional 2,055,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,938,000 after buying an additional 1,903,745 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $160,181.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,090,399.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.97. 23,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,048. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $60.31.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

