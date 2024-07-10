Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.05 million. Certara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.460 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.81.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. Equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
