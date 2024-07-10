Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.05 million. Certara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.460 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Get Certara alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Certara

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Certara has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. Equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.