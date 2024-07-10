Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.6 million. Certara also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41-0.46 EPS.

Certara Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CERT stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. On average, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.81.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

