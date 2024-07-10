CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.69.

NYSE CF opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

