Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $40.06 and last traded at $40.06. Approximately 200,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 331,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Specifically, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 7,809 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $312,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 129,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $825,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after buying an additional 151,846 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,011,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 794,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after buying an additional 461,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.