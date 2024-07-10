Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Stock Price Down 19.7%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) fell 19.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $2.04. 1,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Chesswood Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
