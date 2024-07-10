Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Children’s Place

Children’s Place Stock Up 11.4 %

Children’s Place stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.89. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 233.44% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 344.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1,932.4% in the 1st quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 7,001,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,796,000 after buying an additional 6,656,894 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 2,016.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.