Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $21.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Cinemark by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 214,102 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

