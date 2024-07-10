Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Trading Up 4.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $155.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cirrus Logic traded as high as $137.25 and last traded at $136.10. 40,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 446,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.43.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after buying an additional 533,019 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $27,072,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 68.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,250,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

