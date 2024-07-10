CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 110,825 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $5.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on CI&T in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Get CI&T alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CINT

CI&T Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in CI&T by 168.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CI&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.