Citigroup Downgrades LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) to Neutral

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LZ. Bank of America downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

