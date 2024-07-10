Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
CZWI opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $12.61.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
