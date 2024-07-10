Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CZWI opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

