Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

