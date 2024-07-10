Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $319.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.