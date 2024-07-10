Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Down 7%

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 85,315,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 122,091,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Stock Up 11.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.

About Clontarf Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.