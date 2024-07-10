CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 341.08 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339 ($4.34), with a volume of 18775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.34).

Specifically, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 110 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($387.47). In other news, insider David Fineberg purchased 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($384.04). Also, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($387.47). Insiders acquired 312 shares of company stock worth $89,800 in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCX. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.46) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

CMC Markets Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 284.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of £922.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8,237.50 and a beta of 0.50.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,500.00%.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

