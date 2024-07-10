Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,293 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

