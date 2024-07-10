Comparing Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Montana Technologies has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Montana Technologies and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montana Technologies N/A -7.23% -3.82% Johnson Controls International 6.32% 13.21% 5.35%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Controls International 1 9 4 0 2.21

This is a summary of current ratings for Montana Technologies and Johnson Controls International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Johnson Controls International has a consensus target price of $63.82, suggesting a potential downside of 4.95%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Montana Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montana Technologies and Johnson Controls International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A Johnson Controls International $26.79 billion 1.69 $1.85 billion $2.47 27.18

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Montana Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Montana Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.