Comparing SentinelOne (NYSE:S) and Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SentinelOne and Xiao-I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 8 15 1 2.71 Xiao-I 0 0 0 0 N/A

SentinelOne currently has a consensus target price of $24.48, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. Given SentinelOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Xiao-I.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

90.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Xiao-I shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xiao-I has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and Xiao-I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -44.79% -16.48% -11.64% Xiao-I N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and Xiao-I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $621.15 million 9.96 -$338.69 million ($1.02) -19.38 Xiao-I $59.17 million 0.82 -$26.46 million N/A N/A

Xiao-I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SentinelOne.

Summary

SentinelOne beats Xiao-I on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Xiao-I

(Get Free Report)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products. The company also develops and commercializes cognitive intelligence artificial intelligence platform products, including natural language processing, speech processing, computer vision, machine learning, affective computing, and data intelligence and hyperautomation. The company's product platforms comprise conversational AI, knowledge fusion, intelligent voice, hyperautomation, data intelligence, cloud, intelligent construction support, vision analysis, intelligent hardware support, and metaverse platform. It serves communications, finance, government affairs, legal, medical, manufacturing, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.