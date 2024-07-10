CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,797,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,684,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CompoSecure by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in CompoSecure by 87.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 355,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

