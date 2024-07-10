Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 144.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

