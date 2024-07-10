Concord Wealth Partners Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

GOOGL opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.