Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Up 10%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 98,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 139,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.28 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 39.07 and a quick ratio of 19.54.

About Condor Resources

(Get Free Report)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.