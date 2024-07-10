Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.84 and a 200-day moving average of $175.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

