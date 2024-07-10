ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.
CNOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 58,277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
