ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNOB

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.27. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 58,277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.