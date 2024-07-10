ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $111.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.75 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.