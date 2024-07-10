Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $252.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Constellation Brands by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

